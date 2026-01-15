The Premier League stars set to light up the Afcon final
- Senegal will face hosts Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.
- Several Premier League stars are set to feature in the match that decides the champions of Africa.
- Everton duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye started alongside West Ham’s El Hadji Malick Diouf in Senegal’s semi-final win over Egypt, while Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr came off the bench and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was an unused substitute.
- Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui is a regular starter for Morocco and is likely to play in the final.
- Senegal last won the tournament in February 2022, beating Egypt on penalties in the final, while Morocco made the World Cup semi-finals later that year.