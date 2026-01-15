Cameroon chief Samuel Eto’o hit with four-match ban for alleged Afcon misconduct
Samuel Eto’o has been banned for his alleged behaviour during Cameroon’s quarter-final defeat by Morocco
Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has been handed a four-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s 2-0 defeat by hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last Friday.
Eto’o was reportedly seen making an angry gesture over refereeing decisions in the presence of CAF President Patrice Motsepe.
This incident coincided with CAF opening investigations into violent confrontations during AFCON matches, after players from both sides jostled.
CAF’s disciplinary board fined Eto’o $20,000, a decision FECAFOOT immediately criticised as "lacks any explicit justification".
FECAFOOT said on Thursday that "the expedited procedure leading to this decision raises serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair process," adding it would appeal.
The federation reaffirmed its "support for its president and its commitment to respecting the principles governing credible disciplinary justice."
Hosts Morocco will play Senegal in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
Eto’o is widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time and is the record goalscorer in Afcon history after finding the net on 18 occasions in the tournament.
Eto’o won Afcon twice as a player in 2000 and 2002, while he also earned an Olympic gold medal with Cameroon in the Sydney Games in 2000.
In total, Eto’o won 118 caps for Cameroon and scored 56 goals before announcing his international retirement in August 2014.
The former striker also enjoyed a prolific club career that saw him play for some of the biggest teams in European football.
He won the Champions League with Barcelona twice, before being part of the Inter Milan side that won a historic Treble in 2010.
Eto’o later went on to play for Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League, prior to calling time on his playing days after spells in Italy, Turkey and Qatar.
