Alan Shearer drops verdict on Mohamed Salah’s explosive Liverpool rant

Alan Shearer has given his view on Mohamed Salah’s situation at Liverpool
Alan Shearer has given his view on Mohamed Salah’s situation at Liverpool (Getty)
  • Mohamed Salah publicly expressed frustration after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday, claiming he was “thrown under the bus” and accusing the club of breaking promises.
  • Salah stated his relationship with manager Arne Slot had deteriorated, following his benching in the previous three matches.
  • Manager Arne Slot reportedly does not share Salah's view on their relationship but has left the door open for his return, despite omitting him from the Champions League squad against Inter Milan.
  • Football pundit Alan Shearer criticised Salah for speaking to the media, but acknowledged the winger will be feeling “embarrassed” and “hurt” by his current situation after what he has achieved at Liverpool.
  • Daniel Sturridge echoed Shearer's sentiment regarding Salah's handling of the situation, expressing hope that the club and player can repair their relationship.
