Dodgers pitcher confirms daughter’s death after missing World Series
- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla Vesia have announced the heartbreaking death of their baby daughter.
- Vesia, who was absent from the recent World Series, shared on Instagram that there are "no words to describe the pain" but they would "cherish every second" they had with their child.
- Their daughter died on Sunday, 26 October, two days after the start of the World Series games.
- The Dodgers organisation had previously announced Vesia's absence due to a "deeply personal family matter" and offered their thoughts to the family.
- Vesia expressed gratitude to the Dodgers, the Blue Jays organisation, baseball fans for their support, and the medical staff at Cedars Sinai.