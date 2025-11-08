Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia has shared the heartbreaking news of his baby daughter’s death, saying there are “no words to describe the pain.”

The MLB player, who was absent from the recent World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, said he and his wife Kayla Vesia would “cherish every second” they had shared with their child.

“Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always,” he wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of the infant’s hand with theirs.

“There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

The Vesias’ daughter died on Sunday October 26, two days after the start of the World Series games.

The Dodgers announced on October 23 that “with a heavy heart,” he was away from the team to “navigate a deeply personal family matter.”

“The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date,” the team said in a post at the time.

In his post, the pitcher thanked the Dodgers for their understanding and support, as well as the fans of both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays.

“Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” he said.

“Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.”

He added: “Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible.”

The Independent has reached out to the Dodgers for comment on Vesia’s post.