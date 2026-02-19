Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arne Slot gives positive Alexander Isak injury update

Alexander Isak is on the comeback trail after suffering a serious injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Alexander Isak is on the comeback trail after suffering a serious injury (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Alexander Isak has returned to training for Liverpool following a broken leg sustained in December.
  • Manager Arne Slot anticipates the £125m forward will be available to play again by late March or early April.
  • Isak is currently on the comeback trail after undergoing ankle surgery, aiming to be fit for Sweden's World Cup play-off on 26 March.
  • Slot expressed caution regarding Isak's return, highlighting his history of injuries and the need for him to regain full match fitness.
  • Despite only making 17 appearances for the club, Slot remains hopeful that Liverpool will see Isak's best form this season and in future years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in