Andy Carroll set to appear in court on Tuesday on non-molestation order charge
- Former England international footballer Andy Carroll has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order.
- Carroll, who previously played for clubs such as Liverpool and Newcastle, was arrested in April for an alleged offence that occurred in March.
- He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 4 February, following an adjournment from an earlier scheduled date.
- A non-molestation order is a UK court injunction typically issued to prevent an individual from contacting another person.
- Breaching this type of order can lead to penalties ranging from a fine to a maximum of five years in prison.