Andy Carroll to appear in court for breaching order with prison sentence possible
Carroll is a former England international and has played for the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham
Former Newcastle and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order and is set to appear at court on Tuesday.
Carroll, capped nine times by England and who moved from Newcastle to Liverpool for a then club record £35m in 2011, was arrested in April after allegedly committing an offence the previous month.
Essex Police said: "A man has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order. Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on April 27 and the alleged offences relate to an incident in March this year. He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on December 30."
Carroll also counts West Ham, Reading and West Brom among his former employers, spending six years with the Hammers before returning to Newcastle in 2019.
After a spell in France with Amiens and Bordeaux, he signed for National League South club Dagenham in July.
He’s scored six goals for the Daggers this season but has not been in their matchday squad for the last two games.
A non-molestation order is a UK court injunction, typically to stop an individual from contacting another person.
Punishments for breaching the order range from a fine to, in the severest of cases, up to five years in prison.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks