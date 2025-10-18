Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ange Postecoglou sacked after shortest managerial reign in Premier League history

Ange Postecoglou leaves his post after just 39 days in charge
Ange Postecoglou leaves his post after just 39 days in charge (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
  • Ange Postecoglou has been sacked as Nottingham Forest manager after just 39 days and eight games in charge, marking the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history.
  • His dismissal came immediately after Forest's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, a match where owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat before full-time.
  • Postecoglou failed to secure a single win during his tenure, making him the first Forest manager in the club's history to not win any of his first eight games.
  • A brief club statement confirmed his departure, citing a “series of disappointing results and performances”.
  • Nottingham Forest, currently 17th in the Premier League, is now searching for their third manager of the season, with Sean Dyche reportedly a potential candidate.
