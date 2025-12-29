Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Update issued on Anthony Joshua condition after car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • Anthony Joshua is in a “stable” condition after the car he was travelling in crashed in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of two people, Ogun State Government has announced.
  • The former two-time heavyweight champion is“conscious” and has spoken to his family.
  • In an update, authorities said he and a second man who was transferred to hospital are in a “stable” condition and would not need emergency medical intervention at this time.
  • “A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely,” the statement added.
  • Four people were travelling in the car carrying boxer Anthony Joshua, according to authorities. The identities of those fatalities are not yet known.
