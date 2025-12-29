Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about Anthony Joshua car crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which resulted in two deaths.
  • The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the Lexus Jeep carrying Joshua collided with a stationary commercial Sinotruck.
  • Joshua, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was among two individuals who largely escaped unharmed from the five adult males involved.
  • Authorities have provided conflicting accounts regarding the cause of the crash, with one suggesting speeding and loss of control during an overtake, and another citing a burst tyre.
  • Joshua's UK-based team is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
