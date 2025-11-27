‘Terrifying’: Joe Rogan issues Jake Paul warning ahead of ‘crazy’ Anthony Joshua fight
- Joe Rogan has warned Jake Paul about the significant dangers he faces in his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua.
- The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to fight the former two-time heavyweight champion in Miami on 19 December.
- The professional bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds at heavyweight, permitting knockouts and using standard 10oz gloves.
- Rogan described the fight as "one of the craziest propositions of all time," emphasising Joshua's "one-punch nuclear power" and calling him "terrifying."
- Paul holds a 12-1 professional record, having recently defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson, while Joshua's last fight in September 2024 resulted in a defeat to Daniel Dubois.