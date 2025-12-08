Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul is a ‘money grab’, says Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua’s fight with Jake Paul has been branded a ‘money grab’
Anthony Joshua’s fight with Jake Paul has been branded a ‘money grab’ (Getty)
  • Deontay Wilder stated he is not offended by Anthony Joshua's upcoming fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
  • The professional bout is scheduled for 19 December in Miami, featuring eight three-minute rounds with regular 10oz gloves and knockouts permitted.
  • Wilder views the fight as an entertaining event for the masses and a “money grab”, acknowledging its ability to draw attention.
  • He suggested that a dramatic loss could potentially harm Joshua's legacy, though he believes Joshua could recover from such an outcome.
  • Wilder also expressed confidence that the Joshua vs Paul fight would not prevent a future match between himself and Joshua from taking place.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in