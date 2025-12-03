Oleksandr Usyk v Deontay Wilder deal edges closer after WBC ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk looks to be closing in on a deal to fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world championship after it was revealed he will be permitted to make a voluntary defence of the title.

Usyk, undefeated at 24-0, is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion but no longer boasts undisputed champion status, having vacated the WBO championship in November to crown British boxer Fabio Wardley the new heavyweight champion.

The Ukrainian hasn’t fought since sleeping Daniel Dubois at Wembley in July and put in a request to make a voluntary defence of the WBC belt, which has now been accepted by the organisation.

And in the pipeline could be a box-office fight against one of the sport’s most-recognisable bruisers in Wilder, America’s most high-profile heavyweight.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "Deontay Wilder is ranked No 8 or 9 so he's eligible to challenge Oleksandr Usyk if they wish to do so. Usyk did petition for a voluntary defence which was granted today."

Wilder is a former world champion having held the WBC title between 2015 and 2020, with his most famous rivalry kickstarting during that reign.

The “Bronze Bomber” put on an acclaimed trilogy with Tyson Fury, which saw the pair fight to a draw in December 2018 before Fury won the following two bouts by knockout to snatch WBC gold out of Wilder’s grasp.

Though able to rebound by stopping Robert Helenius in 2022, Wilder went on a two-fight slip as he was outpointed by Joseph Parker before being brutally knocked out by Zhilei Zhang in 2024.

Deontay Wilder could return to the title picture to face Oleksandr Usyk ( PA Archive )

But in June this year, a 39-year-old Wilder was able to pick up his first win in three years by beating Tyrell Herndon, propelling him back into the WBC’s top 10.

Wilder, now 40, could re-enter the title picture for what Team Usyk chief executive Serhii Lapin sees as a potential legacy fight.

“Wilder is a huge name to add to Usyk's record,” Lapin told Ready to Fight. "He's one of the most dangerous punchers of his generation, a former world champion, and a fighter known throughout the boxing world.

"Beating a man like that strengthens Usyk's legacy and closes another important chapter in heavyweight history.

"This isn't just a fight. It's an event that draws massive attention from fans, the media and the entire industry."