Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to regain undisputed heavyweight titles
Usyk secured a fifth-round stoppage, two years after controversially beating Dubois via TKO in Poland
Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, knocking out the Briton to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.
Usyk, one of the finest boxers of this generation, secured a fifth-round stoppage, two years after beating Dubois via TKO in Poland.
The result kept the Ukrainian, 38, unbeaten, and saw him regain undisputed status atop the heavyweight division. Last May, he outpointed Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, but he soon vacated the IBF title, and Dubois was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular champion. In Usyk's rematch with Fury in December, he again won on points to retain his other titles.
And the southpaw regained the IBF strap on Saturday (19 July), as he became a three-time undisputed champion overall; previously, the 2012 Olympic champion held all the major belts at cruiserweight.
For Dubois, 27, it was an unhappy return to Wembley, where he knocked out Anthony Joshua in September to retain the IBF gold.
It was also another loss to Usyk, who stopped Dubois in 2023 after climbing off the canvas following a controversial low blow. Dubois's team insisted at the time that the strike had been a legal body shot on Usyk, but an appeal to overturn the result failed.
More follows...
