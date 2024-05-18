Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716017678

Fury vs Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results

Follow live as Tyson Fury fights Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia

Alex Pattle
in Riyadh
,Jack Rathborn
Saturday 18 May 2024 08:34
Comments
Close
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are separated after shove at fiery weigh-in

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight one another in Saudi Arabia tonight, bidding to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

Not since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999 has there even been a fight for all the division’s major gold, and one year after that bout, Lewis lost his undisputed status. But tonight, Fury’s WBC title and Usyk’s WBA, WBO and IBF belts are on the line in Riyadh – as well as each man’s unbeaten record.

Briton Fury, 35, last fought in October, surviving a shock knockdown by Francis Ngannou to win a hotly-disputed decision against the ex-UFC champion. Ukraine’s Usyk, 36, last boxed in August, fighting through a controversial low blow to stop Daniel Dubois.

Southpaw Usyk is an Olympic gold medalist and previously reigned as the first (and so far only) undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era, and tonight he will bid to replicate that feat at heavyweight. Fury, meanwhile, is out to win back the unified titles that he once took from Wladimir Klitschko.

Follow live updates and results from Fury vs Usyk and the undercard, below. Fury vs Usyk will air live on DAZN, TNT Sports and Sky Sports. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here.

1716016819

Fury vs Usyk LIVE: Start time tonight

Fury vs Usyk is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tonight.

The main card is due to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT / 11pm CT / 12pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at around 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).

How to watch Fury vs Usyk: UK start time, TV channel, stream and PPV price tonight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk box to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years

Alex Pattle18 May 2024 08:20
1716014744

Fury vs Usyk LIVE

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight one another in Saudi Arabia tonight, bidding to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

Not since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999 has there even been a fight for all the division’s major gold, and one year after that bout, Lewis lost his undisputed status. But tonight, Fury’s WBC title and Usyk’s WBA, WBO and IBF belts are on the line in Riyadh – as well as each man’s unbeaten record.

Briton Fury, 35, last fought in October, surviving a shock knockdown by Francis Ngannou to win a hotly-disputed decision against the ex-UFC champion. Ukraine’s Usyk, 36, last boxed in August, fighting through a controversial low blow to stop Daniel Dubois.

Southpaw Usyk is an Olympic gold medalist and previously reigned as the first (and so far only) undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era, and tonight he will bid to replicate that feat at heavyweight. Fury, meanwhile, is out to win back the unified titles that he once took from Wladimir Klitschko.

Fight day is here.

(Getty Images)
Alex Pattle18 May 2024 07:45

