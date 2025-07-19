Usyk vs Dubois 2 live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk in heated standoff as pair promote rematch at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will clash again tonight, in an undisputed heavyweight-title fight at Wembley Stadium.

Two years ago, Usyk stopped Dubois in Poland to retain the unified titles, before going on to become undisputed champion with a decision win over Tyson Fury in May 2024. That result only boosted the Ukrainian’s tremendous legacy, adding to the unbeaten southpaw’s Olympic gold-medal triumph from London 2012 and his reign as undisputed cruiserweight champion.

But Usyk, 38, gave up the IBF belt before his rematch with Fury, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated to regular champion. Dubois, 27, then knocked out fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in September – at Wembley, no less – to retain that belt, before Usyk outpointed Fury in December to keep the other straps.

Now, Usyk and Dubois square off again, with the latter believing he was denied a rightful victory in their first bout. On that night, in August 2023, Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow, which Dubois’s team still insist was a legal body shot.

Although Usyk eventually stopped Dubois, fans will hope for a more decisive ending tonight, with no controversy in London.