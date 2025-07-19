Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Usyk vs Dubois 2 live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Follow live as Daniel Dubois aims to avenge a 2023 loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who aims to regain undisputed status in boxing’s glamour division

Alex Pattle
at Wembley Stadium
,Will Castle
Saturday 19 July 2025 15:25 BST
Daniel Dubois pushes Oleksandr Usyk in heated standoff as pair promote rematch at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will clash again tonight, in an undisputed heavyweight-title fight at Wembley Stadium.

Two years ago, Usyk stopped Dubois in Poland to retain the unified titles, before going on to become undisputed champion with a decision win over Tyson Fury in May 2024. That result only boosted the Ukrainian’s tremendous legacy, adding to the unbeaten southpaw’s Olympic gold-medal triumph from London 2012 and his reign as undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Purchase Usyk vs Dubois 2 on DAZN now

But Usyk, 38, gave up the IBF belt before his rematch with Fury, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated to regular champion. Dubois, 27, then knocked out fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in September – at Wembley, no less – to retain that belt, before Usyk outpointed Fury in December to keep the other straps.

Now, Usyk and Dubois square off again, with the latter believing he was denied a rightful victory in their first bout. On that night, in August 2023, Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow, which Dubois’s team still insist was a legal body shot.

Although Usyk eventually stopped Dubois, fans will hope for a more decisive ending tonight, with no controversy in London. Follow live updates and results from Usyk vs Dubois 2 and the undercard, below. Purchase the fight on DAZN pay-per-view here.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 live: What time does fight start tonight?

Usyk vs Dubois 2 will take place at Wembley Stadium in London tonight.

The first fight of the night is due to begin at 5.40pm BST (9.40am PT / 11.40am CT / 12.40pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at roughly 9.45pm BST (1.45pm PT / 3.45pm CT / 4.45pm ET).

Alex Pattle19 July 2025 15:20

Usyk vs Dubois 2 live: Welcome!

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois (right) face off
Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois (right) face off (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Alex Pattle19 July 2025 15:04

