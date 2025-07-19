Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oleksandr Usyk faces off with Jake Paul at Wembley as YouTuber teases MMA fight

Paul stood opposite the undisputed champion after Usyk finished Daniel Dubois at Wembley

Alex Pattle
at Wembley Stadium
Sunday 20 July 2025 00:12 BST
Comments
Ready to rumble - Dubois and Usyk make weight ahead of Saturday's fight

On Saturday night, boxing fans were left wondering whether Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent could be Jake Paul, after the undisputed heavyweight champion faced off with the YouTuber at Wembley Stadium.

The surprising staredown came moments after Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois – for the second time in two years – to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. The Ukrainian, 38, finished Dubois, 27, in round five, having previously beaten the Briton in 2023.

Saturday's result in London saw Usyk retain the unified titles and recapture the IBF belt, and it also ensured the southpaw stayed unbeaten. In his post-fight interview, attention quickly turned to his next fight, after he refrained from suggesting that he could retire, with the Ukrainian mentioning Joseph Parker and old rival Tyson Fury as possible foes.

However, it was YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul who entered the ring to face off with Usyk, before the pair shared a respectful handshake.

American Paul, 28, has a 12-1 record as a professional boxer, and his most recent result was a points win over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. That result in June followed his decision victory against Mike Tyson, 58, in November.

And after beating a former undisputed heavyweight champion on that occasion, Paul seemingly wants a clash with the current undisputed heavyweight king.

The face-off came days after Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh said Paul had "accepted" a fight with Anthony Joshua, with whom Alalshikh is set to speak next week.

Joshua last fought in September, suffering a knockout loss to Dubois at Wembley.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in