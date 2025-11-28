Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh denies rumoured ‘slowdown’ in spending on fights
Alalshikh has been responsible for much of the matchmaking at the top end of boxing since 2023
Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has moved to dispel rumours that the Gulf state is ‘slowing down’ its spending on boxing.
Since 2023, Saudi investment in boxing has been considerable and has facilitated many match-ups desired by fans, including various undisputed title fights.
Tyson Fury’s two duels with Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 are among such bouts, with the Ukrainian outpointing the Briton both times – and with Usyk’s first win over Fury making him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.
However, in recent months there has been speculation within the boxing industry that Saudi spending on boxing has been, or would be, reduced.
Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), told The Ring magazine on Friday that reports of a “slowdown” of boxing spending are “100 per cent not true”.
Alalshikh, who bought The Ring last year, has been responsible for much of the matchmaking at the top end of boxing since 2023.
“Many surprises will be announced in 2026,” he added, while a representative of Alalshikh told The Independent that the Saudi adviser was “keen” to dispel the rumours.
Last week, Riyadh played host to four world-title fights at one event, with David Benavidez stopping Anthony Yarde to retain his WBC light-heavyweight title in the main event.
Also on that card, Devin Haney outpointed Brian Norman Jr to become a three-weight world champion, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez stopped Fernando Martinez in a super-flyweight unification bout, and Abdullah Mason edged past Sam Noakes to win the vacant WBO lightweight belt.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Alalshikh was also involved in the staging of November’s rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, the latter of whom won on points to avenge his own decision loss to Eubank Jr in April. GEA was also behind the first fight at the same venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
While many fans have welcomed these big fights, Saudi investment in boxing has also drawn accusations of sportswashing – a means by which countries with poor human-rights records aim to improve their reputations.
In 2034, Saudi Arabia will host the Fifa World Cup for the first time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments