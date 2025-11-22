Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Yarde vs Benavidez live: Fight start time, undercard results and updates as Devin Haney stars

David Benavidez defends the WBC light-heavyweight title against Britain’s Anthony Yarde, while Devin Haney and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez feature on the undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Saturday 22 November 2025 22:39 GMT
Comments
Terence Crawford's victory over Canelo Alvarez is my 'stolen moment', says David Benavidez

Tonight, David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde will clash atop a stacked card of boxing, going head to head in one of four world-title fights.

For the third and surely final time, Britain’s Yarde aims to become a world champion, but he faces a tough test against one of the most-fearsome fighters in boxing’s upper divisions: WBC light-heavyweight champ Benavidez.

At 28, the best may still be ahead of Benavidez, who dreams of match-ups with the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, while Yarde, 34, makes his last roll of the dice.

Also at the Riyadh event, Devin Haney seeks a world title in a third division, challenging WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr, and super-flyweight king Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Fernando Martinez in a unification bout.

Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard, below. You can purchase the fight on DAZN here, now.

Yarde knew third world-title shot would come as Benavidez test looms

Yarde: “I know what I bring to the table and I am ranked very high. I always have been.

“After the Beterbiev fight, my ranking didn’t move and – again, on paper – people say it’s a loss, but then I beat another person who is high and I am back up the rankings.

“Turki Alalshikh [Saudi adviser] said he wanted me personally for this fight. I spoke to him and he said he wanted me. He said, ‘Every fight, you fight and this is a headliner,’ so that was the conversation about why he wanted me to fight Benavidez.”

More here:

Anthony Yarde knew third world-title shot would come as David Benavidez test looms

The Briton came up short against Artur Beterbiev and Sergey Kovalev, but he has another chance to become champion of the world
Alex Pattle22 November 2025 22:39

Benavidez vs Yarde live: Fight card

‘C’ denotes champion

David Benavidez (C) vs Anthony Yarde (WBC light-heavyweight title)

Brian Norman Jr (C) vs Devin Haney (WBO welterweight title)

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (WBC and WBO super-flyweight champion) vs Fernando Martinez (WBA champion)

Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes (vacant WBO lightweight title)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Samuel Nmomah (middleweight)

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (right) during his statement win against Sunny Edwards
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (right) during his statement win against Sunny Edwards (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle22 November 2025 22:33

Benavidez vs Yarde live

Benavidez – 1/9; Yarde – 11/2; draw – 20/1

Norman Jr – 4/5; Haney – 11/10; draw – 16/1

Rodriguez – 1/9; Martinez – 6/1; draw – 20/1

Devin Haney (left) with his coach and father Bill
Devin Haney (left) with his coach and father Bill (Getty)

Alex Pattle22 November 2025 22:26

Benavidez vs Yarde live: How to watch fights tonight

The fights are airing live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide.

The PPV costs £24.99 in the UK / $59.99 in the US and Canada / $24.99 or the equivalent for the rest of the world.

Viewers do not need a DAZN subscription to buy the PPV.

You can purchase the fight on DAZN here, now.

David Benavidez (left) at the open workouts earlier this week
David Benavidez (left) at the open workouts earlier this week (Getty)

Alex Pattle22 November 2025 22:20

Benavidez vs Yarde live: Start time and ring walks

The event takes place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tonight.

The main card just got under way, with the first bell sounding on a middleweight bout between Vito Mielnicki Jr and Samuel Nmomah.

We’ll begin our round-by-round live updates from the next fight on the main card, which will be the first of four world-title fights tonight!

Later, main-event ring walks are due at 2am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).

Alex Pattle22 November 2025 22:13

Benavidez vs Yarde live

Alex Pattle22 November 2025 22:08

