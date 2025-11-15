The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Eubank vs Benn 2 live: Fight start time, undercard results and updates from highly-anticipated rematch
Conor Benn eyes revenge against Chris Eubank Jr after their instant classic in April, as they continue a family rivalry started by their fighting fathers
Conor Benn is seeking revenge in his crucial rematch with Chris Eubank Jr tonight, after suffering an agonising defeat in their April showdown.
Seven months ago, Eubank Jr defeated Benn on points in an instant classic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, handing the 29-year-old his first professional loss. Now, the British rivals return to the scene of that bout for a huge rematch.
Once again, Benn ventures up to middleweight to take on the 36-year-old Eubank Jr, who was fined for narrowly missing weight ahead of the first fight. That wasn’t the only drama around their initial contest, though; it followed Eubank Jr slapping Benn in the face with an egg, and Eubank Sr arriving at Spurs at the last-possible moment to support his son.
Eubank Sr’s shock arrival meant that each of Eubank Jr and Benn had his father in his corner, as Nigel Benn supported and then consoled the heartbroken Conor in April. And the scene played out more than 30 years after Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn rounded out their own in-ring rivalry.
Follow live updates and results from Eubank Jr vs Benn 2, and the undercard fights, live below.
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 live: Welcome!
Follow live updates and results from Eubank Jr vs Benn 2, and the undercard fights, right here.
