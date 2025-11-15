Boxing kingpin Turki Alalshikh reveals where and when Anthony Joshua will return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua is set to fight in Saudi Arabia in February, according to boxing powerhouse Turki Alalshikh.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua has been inactive for 14 months since he was stopped by British compatriot Daniel Dubois at Wembley last September.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn revealed this week was decisive if Joshua was to fight before 2025 is over and despite speculation over a proposed bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in December, that prospect seems dead in the water for now.

Saudi kingpin Alalshikh spoke to DAZN ahead of the rematch between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and claimed Joshua would box in his home country in February.

Alalshikh, perhaps more tellingly, insisted “one of the greatest fights in the history of boxing” would occur next September in London, which could be a nod to the eagerly anticipated contest between Joshua against long-term rival Tyson Fury.

“We will have Joshua in our country in February,” Alalshikh told DAZN.

“Next year, we have two big events here in London, which will be a surprise.

“There is the big fight, one of the greatest fights in the history of boxing, in London, maybe in September. We will have a surprise for the fans.”