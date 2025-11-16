Nigel Benn threatens to restart rivalry with Eubank family after son Conor’s win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Benn threatened to restart the rivalry with the Eubank family not long after Conor Benn’s victory as he launched into a furious tirade about “prat” Chris Eubank Sr.

Benn watched as son Conor produced a masterful display against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to claim redemption in a unanimous decision victory that had been 35 years in the making.

Eubank Sr won the first meeting in 1990 before former two-weight world champion Benn was incensed at a contentious draw at Old Trafford three years later.

When his son lost to Eubank Jr in an April thriller, the wait for a maiden triumph in the feud extended but the 29-year-old from Ilford was able to deliver revenge during a one-sided contest.

It delighted Nigel Benn, but the simmering tension with his old adversary was evident during a two-minute-and-31-second rant after the pair failed to shake hands pre-match following an unexpected face-off on Thursday.

“At the press conference…I’m a say it now, we had a face-off,” 48-fight veteran Benn, unprompted, explained.

“He is dancing because he loves the limelight. He doesn’t care about his son, he just loves the limelight.

“And he is dancing, he came right next to me and I thought ‘let me just shake your hand’, so I pulled him in for a hug and he put his hand up to me.

“And I actually felt like I wanted to…so when he tried to shake my hand tonight, I thought ‘I ain’t playing your games, mate’. I don’t think I’ll even speak to him again, because I find him a right prat.

“He is an idiot. He tries to quote scripture and all that, he don’t even know what he is talking about.

“I just can’t get him. When you have them two around you, everything is just so negative.

“Back in the day, we never talked disrespectful about our promoters that are putting money in our banks and giving us a good life.

“We never did that with Frank Warren or Mickey Duff, we never slagged them off, but the way he (Eubank Jr) talks about Eddie Hearn, how disrespectful is he? Both of them.

“And then Eubank (Sr) is always talking about, ‘we’re struggling at the weight, they’re going to kill my son’, mate, he’s been a middleweight for how many years?

“He has been IBO champion, but as soon as he fights a welterweight, oh we have problems. Always bloody moaning. Always.

“I tell you what, I’m sick to death of them to tell the truth and I am glad it’s over now. I am glad it’s over now and we won’t have hear about them anymore.”