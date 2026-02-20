Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua will not fight Tyson Fury next

Anthony Joshua could fight in July but it won’t be against Tyson Fury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Anthony Joshua could fight in July but it won't be against Tyson Fury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in December, which resulted in the deaths of two teammates and left his boxing future uncertain.
  • Despite the accident, Joshua has returned to training, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, is now targeting a potential return to the ring as early as July.
  • The original plan for Joshua to fight in March, followed by a bout with Tyson Fury in August, has been cancelled due to the crash.
  • A fight against Tyson Fury is now being considered for late 2026 or early 2027, with Hearn also mentioning rumours of a potential trilogy match against Oleksandr Usyk.
  • Hearn indicated that while every fight is dangerous, Joshua's next bout could serve as a warm-up before tougher challenges, depending on his physical readiness.
