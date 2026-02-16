Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua car crash influenced his return to boxing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has claimed that Anthony Joshua’s car crash played a key role in his decision to return to boxing, as Fury prepares to emerge from retirement for the fifth time.

On 11 April, Fury will fight Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking the “Gypsy King”’s first bout since December 2024.

And, according to Fury, he made the decision to return to boxing in December, with Joshua’s involvement in a car crash influencing the move.

Just days after Joshua knocked out influencer Jake Paul in their fight in Miami, “AJ” was a passenger in a crash in Nigeria, an incident that took the lives of two of his teammates. While Joshua’s boxing future is up in the air, his British rival Fury announced his comeback a few weeks after the crash.

And at a press conference on Monday, Fury cited “a tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua”.

“I was on holiday with my family in Thailand for Christmas, just to get away from the rain – sick of the rain, it was depressing me,” said the 37-year-old. “Then I hear all that bad news that’s gone on, and I thought: ‘You know what, life is very, very short and very precious and very fragile.’

open image in gallery Tyson Fury (right), pictured with his father John, at a press conference for his latest return to boxing ( Getty )

“And anything could happen at any given moment, and you should never put things off until tomorrow or next year or next week, because tomorrow is not promised to nobody. The bible says tomorrow is not a gift, tomorrow ain’t promised, tomorrow is a mystery.

“So we have to live for today, and me, living for that day, I made my mind up there and then that I’m gonna come back to boxing – because it’s something that I love and that I’m passionate about and that I’ve always been in love with.

“And there is no tomorrow to put it off to, so that’s why I’m back today: for this big fight.”

Fury has not fought since he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in eight months, and he aims to bounce back when he takes on Russia’s Makhmudov, 36.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua addressing his fans in a video filmed after his December car crash ( Anthony Joshua )

Prior to his two fights with Usyk, Fury had never before lost as a professional. The Briton is a former two-time world heavyweight champion, and he has said a third reign is one of his goals as he returns to boxing once again.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

There were rumours of a Fury comeback even before Joshua’s crash, and it seemed that a long-awaited clash between the Britons could even take place in 2026.

However, Joshua’s crash has left his in-ring future unclear. Still, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said he expects AJ to box again someday.