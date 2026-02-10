Arne Slot explains what Liverpool must do to seal Champions League spot
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot has stated that failing to secure Champions League football would result in an "unacceptable season" for the club.
- The declaration comes after Liverpool suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, conceding two late goals despite holding a lead.
- This loss leaves Liverpool in sixth position in the Premier League, level on points with Brentford and trailing Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.
- Slot stressed that his team must perform "close to perfection" to bridge the current points gap and catch the teams in the top five.
- He described the current campaign as his "toughest season" as a manager, highlighting the team's inconsistent results and difficulty in maintaining momentum.
