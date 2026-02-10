Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arne Slot explains what Liverpool must do to seal Champions League spot

Slot angered and disappointed as late goals see Man City beat Liverpool
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot has stated that failing to secure Champions League football would result in an "unacceptable season" for the club.
  • The declaration comes after Liverpool suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, conceding two late goals despite holding a lead.
  • This loss leaves Liverpool in sixth position in the Premier League, level on points with Brentford and trailing Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.
  • Slot stressed that his team must perform "close to perfection" to bridge the current points gap and catch the teams in the top five.
  • He described the current campaign as his "toughest season" as a manager, highlighting the team's inconsistent results and difficulty in maintaining momentum.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in