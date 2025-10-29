Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pressure mounts on Liverpool boss after home defeat to Crystal Palace

Slot’s side lost 3-0 at home to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup
Slot’s side lost 3-0 at home to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup (AP Photo/Jon Super)
  • Liverpool were eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, marking their sixth loss in seven games on English soil.
  • Ismaila Sarr scored two goals and Yeremy Pino added another for Crystal Palace, prompting a significant number of Liverpool fans to leave Anfield early.
  • Manager Arne Slot faced 'sacked in the morning' chants from the Crystal Palace away supporters as his team's poor run of form continued.
  • Teenage defender Amara Nallo was sent off for Liverpool just 12 minutes after being substituted on, his second red card in as many senior appearances.
  • Slot justified his decision to make 10 team changes and give debuts, explaining that the competition is used for younger players and to manage injury risks among his squad.
