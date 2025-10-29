Arne Slot serenaded with ‘sacked’ chants by Crystal Palace fans as Liverpool crisis worsens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot was serenaded with “sacked in the morning” chants from the Crystal Palace away end as Liverpool succumbed to their sixth defeat in seven on Wednesday night.

The Reds were dumped out of the Carabao Cup as their bogey team beat them 3-0, with bogey player Ismaila Sarr notching a brace before Yeremy Pino’s late curler added salt to the Liverpool wounds, sparking a fan exodus from Anfield.

But it was ahead of Palace’s third that the travelling fans began to taunt the Liverpool manager, who saw a substitute decision backfire spectacularly.

Teenage centre-back Amara Nallo was sent off for Liverpool just 12 minutes after entering the fray, marking his second red card in as many senior appearances for the Reds. He was also sent for an early bath in his debut last year against PSV.

Eagles fans basked in the dismay of both Nallo and Slot, directing their “sacked” songs at the Dutch manager.

Off the back of guiding the Reds to the Premier League title in a dream debut season, Slot now finds himself under heightened scrutiny amid Liverpool’s worsening crisis - one that began at Selhurst Park last month, where the club’s winning start to the season was ended by Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s side also got the better of Liverpool in the Community Shield, with the damning defeat at Anfield acting as Slot’s third to Palace already this term.

Slot justified his team selection post-match, which saw him make 10 changes and hand debuts to Freddie Woodman and Kieran Morrison.

open image in gallery It was another miserable night for Arne Slot ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

"I think people who know this club and followed this club know that in this competition we use this for our younger players,” he told Sky Sports.

"That is one of the reasons. The other reason is we have only four of five injuries, but I have to play the same players. There are multiple reasons why we have lost so many games. With all the reasons, there is still no excuse to lose so many.

"If we keep playing the same players like I tried with Alexander Isak, players who have missed out on pre-season. It's another risk of getting an injury."

Liverpool return to Anfield this weekend as they welcome Aston Villa in their next Premier League assignment, looking to end a run of six consecutive losses on English soil.