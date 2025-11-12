Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Arsenal Women squandered two-goal lead to lose at Bayern Munich

Glodis Viggosdottir scored the winning goal as Bayern overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Arsenal
Glodis Viggosdottir scored the winning goal as Bayern overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Arsenal (Getty Images)
  • Arsenal suffered a 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League after squandering a two-goal lead.
  • The Gunners established a dominant 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Emily Fox and Mariona Caldentey.
  • Bayern Munich initiated their comeback in the second half, with Alara Sehitler scoring to reduce the deficit.
  • Pernille Harder then netted an equaliser for Bayern in the 80th minute, levelling the score.
  • Glodis Perla Viggosdottir completed Bayern's remarkable turnaround, scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute.
