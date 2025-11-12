Arsenal stunned by thrilling Bayern Munich comeback in Women’s Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal were stunned in the Women's Champions League after Bayern Munich staged a remarkable second-half comeback to clinch a 3-2 win in Germany.

A dominant first-half display saw the defending champions go ahead through Emily Fox and Mariona Caldentey but Bayern responded after the break with efforts from Alara Sehitler and Pernille Harder to leave the game in the balance with 10 minutes left.

Glodis Perla Viggosdottir had the final say to hand Arsenal a second defeat in the competition while Bayern posted back-to-back wins.

Arsenal went ahead in the fifth minute when Beth Mead's strike was pushed out by Maria Luisa Grohs and Fox reacted quickly, nodding over the home goalkeeper.

Viggosdottir made an excellent sliding challenge in the area to deny Alessia Russo and Caldentey tested Grohs from distance before Daphne van Domselaar saved from Lea Schuller at the other end.

A well-worked Arsenal move resulted in Stina Blackstenius rattling the crossbar but the visitors doubled their lead moments later after catching Bayern playing out from the back and Caldentey's fierce strike from outside the box found the top corner 23 minutes in.

Arsenal controlled the game and a menacing Mead cross was glanced away at the back post by Schuller before the break.

open image in gallery Glodis Viggosdottir scored the winning goal as Bayern overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Arsenal ( Getty Images )

Bayern enjoyed a more confident start to the second half and were rewarded in the 67th minute following a great surge down the left from Klara Buhl, who played in Sehitler to tap past Van Domselaar.

After Frida Maanum was unable to get on the end of Russo's teasing delivery across the box, Bayern immediately broke down the pitch and Harder chipped the ball into the top corner from outside the area to level in the 80th minute.

Van Domselaar made a stunning save to tip Giulia Gwinn's strike over the bar but Bayern completed their comeback in the 86th minute when Viggosdottir stabbed home from Buhl's cross