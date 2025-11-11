Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal ignoring external opinions that ‘change like weather’, Bukayo Saka says

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League by four points

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 11 November 2025 22:22 GMT
'Disappointment and frustration' - Arteta's Arsenal held by Sunderland

Bukayo Saka says his Arsenal teammates are not listening to outside noise because opinions “change like the weather”.

His side have started the season well and go into the November international break with a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

It could have been six points, but The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at Sunderland which ended their 10-game winning run in all competitions.

The result at the Stadium of Light, which has been a stronghold for the Black Cats, led to some consternation in the Arsenal fanbase but Saka is not paying attention.

“People’s opinions and thoughts about us change like the weather,” the England winger said. “The most important thing is the changing room, how solid we are, the foundation we have, the belief we have in ourselves.

Saka say he and his Arsenal teammates are not listening to outside noise
Saka say he and his Arsenal teammates are not listening to outside noise (REUTERS)

“How we stick together, through the good and bad, that’s the most important. We can’t pay attention to the external noise because it’s always fluctuating.

“We’re good, we’re in a good place. The last month or so has gone really well. We’ve won a lot of games, kept a lot of clean sheets and we’re playing well. So it’s all good.

“We just have to win every game, that’s the mentality we go into the games with. See where it leaves us.

“We can’t get carried away with what people are saying because one day they’ll say something, the next day they’ll say something different.”

