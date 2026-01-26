Gary Lineker says Arsenal should sign Atletico Madrid star after Man Utd defeat
- Gary Lineker has urged Arsenal to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez following their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.
- Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker suggested that signing Alvarez, valued at £81m, would effectively end the Premier League title race.
- Lineker highlighted Alvarez's experience as a World Cup winner, stating he can handle big occasions.
- The former England striker claimed Alvarez is reportedly 'not entirely happy' at Atletico Madrid.
- Alvarez, a former Manchester City player, is reportedly considering a return to the Premier League.