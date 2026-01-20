Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Champions League advantage Arsenal have gained after Inter victory

Viktor Gyokeres added Arsenal's third goal six minutes from time
Viktor Gyokeres added Arsenal's third goal six minutes from time (REUTERS)
  • Arsenal secured an impressive 3-1 victory against Inter at San Siro, confirming their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.
  • Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half brace, netting in the 10th and 31st minutes.
  • Inter Milan briefly equalised through Petar Sucic in the 18th minute, but Arsenal quickly regained control of the match.
  • Substitute Viktor Gyokeres added Arsenal's third goal six minutes from time, sealing their seventh consecutive triumph in Europe.
  • The win guarantees Arsenal will finish in the top two of their group, ensuring they will host the second legs of their knockout matches.
