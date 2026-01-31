Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal bounce back from shock Man United loss with emphatic win at Leeds

Arsenal picked up a convincing win at Leeds (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Arsenal picked up an emphatic 4-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
  • The Gunners were looking to bounce back after they slipped to a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester United last weekend.
  • They suffered another setback when Bukayo Saka injured himself in the warm-up on Saturday and was ruled out of the match against Leeds.
  • However, Mikel Arteta’s men responded well in adversity and cruised to victory thanks to goals from Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and a Karl Darlow own goal.
  • Arsenal are now seven points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the table, with both of their rivals in action on Sunday.

