Arsenal star could return for Bayern Munich blockbuster
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided updates on several injured players ahead of his side’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
- Martin Odegaard is the only player returning from injury who is in contention to feature against Bayern, having been close to making the squad for the north London derby win over Tottenham on Sunday.
- Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres are both progressing well and could be available for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea.
- Gabriel Jesus is reportedly close to returning from an ACL injury, earlier than anticipated, with a game being organised for his comeback.
- Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, having recently returned from injury, are now in contention to start against Bayern.