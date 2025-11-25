Arsenal set for quadruple injury boost as Gunners stars near returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered an update on four of the Gunners’ injured players ahead of the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard provided updates on the status of summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus and Gunners captain Martin Odegaard, with all four players nearing returns for the Premier League leaders.

Arteta explained that Odegaard is the only one in contention to feature against Bayern, with the Norwegian last featuring in the win over West Ham in early October, but confirmed that Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are now in contention to start.

open image in gallery Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has returned to training ahead of the game against Bayern ( Getty Images )

“We're going to have a meeting now to decide on Martin. He was very close for the previous game, so we are hopeful that tomorrow he can be in the squad as well,” said Arteta.

The Arsenal boss offered more positive news on both Havertz and Gyokeres, who could both be available for the weekend’s game against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“Really good, both of them. In the next few days, they're going to have a repeat scan to see how everything is and where we can push them for the weekend,” he explained.

Elsewhere, Arteta offered a positive update on the fitness of Jesus, who has been sidelined since suffering an ACL injury in January of this year.

open image in gallery Jesus is also back in training, though he is some way off returning to first team action ( Getty Images )

“He's quite close to be fair, and it's earlier than we expected, in the next few days he's going to have another step to make, with a game that we're going to organise for him, and after that he's just going to be knocking on the door, because he's Gabriel, a winner, that's how it's happened,” said Arteta.

Summer signing Madueke recently returned from his own injury lay-off to make a cameo in the win over Tottenham, and Arteta added that the England international is in contention to start against the German champions this week, alongside fellow winger Martinelli.

While Sunday’s win over Spurs gave the Gunners a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal sit in second place in the Champions League league phase table, below Bayern on goals scored.

Arteta deflected questions on whether Arsenal are “one of the elite European teams” or whether they “need to beat a team like Bayern to become one”.

“I don't know, if you talk about performances and consistency, hopefully, yes, but to consider that in terms of the trophies at that level, I mean, we have never won the Champions League in our history, and Bayern Munich won six.

“We are nothing compared to Real Madrid, they're a different universe. So, we're going to get there,” he added.