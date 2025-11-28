Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What Arteta had to say about Bayern midfielder’s jibe about Arsenal’s playing style

Video Player Placeholder
Arteta on Kimmich comments about Arsenal’s negative style
  • Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich in a Champions League match.
  • Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich criticised Arsenal's playing style post-match, claiming they "rely on set pieces" and "love long balls", and that the game was "not so much about football".
  • Kimmich contrasted Arsenal's approach with Paris Saint-Germain, stating the French side offered a more "football game" when they met earlier.
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dismissed Kimmich's comments, stating that such criticism is "part of the game" and acknowledging the different playing styles.
  • Arsenal have won all five of their Champions League games this season and hold a six-point lead in the Premier League ahead of their upcoming match against Chelsea.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in