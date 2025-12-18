England’s Ashes hopes are in deep trouble
- England's Ashes hopes are in jeopardy after a significant batting collapse on day two of the Adelaide Test.
- Responding to Australia's 371, England faltered to 213 for eight in near-perfect batting conditions.
- Captain Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 45 from 151 deliveries, battling discomfort, but his defensive effort could not prevent the collapse.
- Australia's bowling attack, led by captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon, who surpassed Glenn McGrath's Test wicket tally, proved highly effective.
- The poor performance leaves England facing another defeat, having already lost the first two Tests of the series.