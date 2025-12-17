Ashes 2025 live score: Australia begin day two on 326-8 after England unhappy with Snicko mistake in third Test
Alex Carey’s century on his home ground countered Jofra Archer’s excellent bowling to leave the third Test in the balance after day one in Adelaide
Australia continue their first innings on the morning of day two of the third Ashes Test, after reaching stumps on 326-8 on an absorbing opening day in Adelaide.
England hope to mop up the tail and force Australia into a long day in the field on what is expected to be the hottest day of the series so far, with temperatures forecast to reach 37C during the afternoon. It could be a make-or-break innings for Ben Stokes’ side as they bid to ressurect their series hopes after losing the opening two games.
Jofra Archer picked up three wickets for a measly 29 runs from 16 overs on day one, but Australia hit back through Alex Carey’s century on his home turf to give the hosts a foothold in the game. Carey’s innings was mired in controversy, however, after the decision review technology failed to show he had nicked a Josh Tongue delivery. Carey later admitted he felt a “feather” on the bat and the New Zealand-based company behind Snicko, BBG Sports, apologised for the error.
Follow the latest score and updates on day two of the third Ashes Test below.
Day one: Australia reach stumps on 326-8
England's bowlers fought to keep their Ashes campaign alive on day one of the third Test in Adelaide but a century from Alex Carey ensured Australia did not buckle under pressure.
Ben Stokes called on his side to scrap like dogs after back-to-back defeats in Perth and Brisbane and saw a response as they refused to let the hosts dictate on the best batting surface of the series.
Australia, missing key man Steve Smith who dramatically withdrew at the eleventh hour citing "nausea and dizziness", posted 326 for eight after winning the toss on a pitch that promised big runs. Jofra Archer was the standout England bowler with three for 29 while Zak Crawley contributed a fine one-handed catch.
Smith's absence meant an unexpected recall for Usman Khawaja, 24 hours on from the omission that seemed to signal the end of his career, and he grinded out 82 vital runs from number four.
How England ripped through Australian batting
Here is a look at England’s eight wickets on day one, as Jofra Archer led an impressive day with the ball:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks