England and Australia in action at the Adelaide Oval ( Getty Images )

Australia continue their first innings on the morning of day two of the third Ashes Test, after reaching stumps on 326-8 on an absorbing opening day in Adelaide.

England hope to mop up the tail and force Australia into a long day in the field on what is expected to be the hottest day of the series so far, with temperatures forecast to reach 37C during the afternoon. It could be a make-or-break innings for Ben Stokes’ side as they bid to ressurect their series hopes after losing the opening two games.

Jofra Archer picked up three wickets for a measly 29 runs from 16 overs on day one, but Australia hit back through Alex Carey’s century on his home turf to give the hosts a foothold in the game. Carey’s innings was mired in controversy, however, after the decision review technology failed to show he had nicked a Josh Tongue delivery. Carey later admitted he felt a “feather” on the bat and the New Zealand-based company behind Snicko, BBG Sports, apologised for the error.

Follow the latest score and updates on day two of the third Ashes Test below.