Travis Head piles more misery on England as Australia edge closer to Ashes win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England inched closer to a humbling Ashes defeat as Australia’s accidental opener Travis Head scored his second century of the series.

Head struck a match-winning hundred in the first Test at Perth after volunteering his services as an emergency stand-in and another vital ton on day three at the Adelaide Oval put his side in sight of an unassailable 3-0 lead.

By stumps he had 142 not out in a score of 271 for four, leaving England 356 runs behind. Their eventual chase will surely dwarf the unforgettable 362 they made at Headingley in 2019, while their previous high of 332 on Australian soil is a distant memory.

A battling stand of 106 from England’s warrior-like captain Ben Stokes and tailender Jofra Archer had kept the first-innings deficit down to 85, giving the slightest hint that a remarkable comeback might be possible.

And when Brydon Carse removed Jake Weatherald lbw with his third ball, those slim chances ticked up another few percentage points. But Head took the game away with another excellent counter-punching knock at his home ground, where he now has four hundreds in his last four appearances.

He was dropped on 99 by Harry Brook in the gully, a hard chance but another installment in an increasingly long list of drops, and ended the day dominant with 13 fours and two sixes.

England are now fighting to avoid the ignominy of losing their biggest series in just 10 days of competitive cricket, an unwanted record that would beat the 11 days Nasser Hussain’s 2002-03 team managed against a vintage Australia.

As always, the very presence of Stokes provides some cause for hope, but there must be concerns over his body’s ability to cope with the demands he continues to place on it. He batted for five hours and 12 minutes for his dogged 83, which occupied 198 deliveries and included the slowest half-century of his career, and suffered from cramp and dehydration on Thursday evening.

Tellingly, he did not bowl a single over in Australia’s second innings despite the desperation to remove Head. Archer was also used sparingly as the scoreboard ran away from England, putting their bowling resources under serious strain.

Will Jacks tried again to fill the shoes of a senior international spinner, but was found wanting on a pitch that his masterful opposite number Nathan Lyon had thoroughly enjoyed. The all-rounder, better known for his batting than bowling, served up 19 overs for 107, with Joe Root chipping in with eight more.

England started the day by adding 73 runs for their last two wickets, nudging their total up to 286 all out. Stokes, rendered strokeless by fatigue in the 40 degree heat of day two, was moving better in gentler temperatures on Friday morning and found good tempo with Archer.

The number 10 batted with a better technique than several of his top-order team-mates, mostly in restrained fashion other than one big swing for six off Lyon. Both men passed 50, Archer for the first time in Test cricket, as the tourists for once enjoyed some positivity, but things changed when the second new ball arrived.

Stokes sensed an opportunity to attack, but was bowled by Mitchell Starc between bat and pad with a belligerent century unclaimed.

Archer followed when he nicked Scott Boland to slip, leaving England five overs to land a blow before lunch. He could not do so, but Carse forced one past Weatherald’s defences and picked him up for one, a decision that would have been overturned on DRS.

Josh Tongue removed the out-of-sorts Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green, while Usman Khawaja nicked Jacks behind, but Head continued tucking in.

There were a couple of nerves on 99, culminating in the tough chance he slashed to Brook, but Head soon launched Root over the top before kissing the turf.

The last hour was easy pickings as he and Alex Carey milked a partnership of 122 against a flat attack.