Australia star defends England’s controversial Ashes break

Bruised and broken England need Ashes miracle after humbling defeat in Brisbane
  • England's Ashes strategy is under scrutiny after falling 2-0 behind Australia in the series.
  • The team has opted for a five-day break in Noosa, Queensland, ahead of the third Test, a move defended by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
  • England coach Brendon McCullum justified the downtime by stating the team was "overprepared" for the second Test, and they will revert to a three-day preparation.
  • Former England captain Nasser Hussain and commentator David Lloyd expressed bewilderment at the schedule, suggesting more training was needed.
  • Carey supported England's decision, indicating that a break could help the touring side "refresh the batteries" during the intense Ashes contest.
