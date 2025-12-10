Australia star defends England’s controversial Ashes break
- England's Ashes strategy is under scrutiny after falling 2-0 behind Australia in the series.
- The team has opted for a five-day break in Noosa, Queensland, ahead of the third Test, a move defended by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
- England coach Brendon McCullum justified the downtime by stating the team was "overprepared" for the second Test, and they will revert to a three-day preparation.
- Former England captain Nasser Hussain and commentator David Lloyd expressed bewilderment at the schedule, suggesting more training was needed.
- Carey supported England's decision, indicating that a break could help the touring side "refresh the batteries" during the intense Ashes contest.