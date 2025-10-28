F1 team escapes punishment for breaching cost cap
- The FIA has published the 2024 Formula 1 budget cap findings, confirming that no team overspent the financial limit.
- Nine F1 teams were found to be in compliance with the regulations.
- Aston Martin was identified as having committed a "procedural breach" related to failing to submit accounts by the 31 March deadline.
- The Cost Cap Administration (CCA) stated Aston Martin's breach was minor, caused by "exceptional and unpredictable circumstances," and did not involve exceeding the actual cost cap.
- Aston Martin accepted an "Accepted Breach Agreement" (ABA), and no financial penalties were imposed due to the nature of the breach and their cooperation.