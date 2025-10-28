F1 cost cap results revealed – with ‘procedural breach’ announced by FIA
The long-awaited findings for the 2024 budget cap have been published by the sport’s governing body
The FIA have announced that nine F1 teams have complied with the 2024 cost cap – with only Aston Martin found to have committed a “procedural breach.”
The long-awaited results come after rumours swirled in the F1 paddock in Mexico that one team had been found to have overspent. However, after thorough investigations, these findings confirm that not one team have overspent.
As for Aston’s breach, the Cost Cap Administration (CCA) offered an “Accepted Breach Agreement” (ABA) to resolve the matter, which was accepted by the team. The CCA cites “exceptional and unpredictable circumstances” that led to the breach. It is understood that Aston failed to submit their accounts in time for the 31 March deadline.
An FIA statement reads: “Nine F1 Teams found in compliance for 2024, and Procedural Breach identified for AMR GP Ltd (AMR). The CCA confirms that although AMR has been found to be in Procedural Breach, it has not exceeded the Cost Cap level, and that the Procedural Breach was of a very minor nature, originated by unpredictable circumstances outside the control of the F1 Team.
“AMR and FIA have entered an ABA on 29 September 2025 to resolve the matter.”
Since the Formula One cost cap was introduced in 2021, only Red Bull (in results published in 2022) have overspent and were duly fined £6m after breaching the cap by £1.86m.
More to follow...
