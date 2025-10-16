Maccabi Tel Aviv fans told not to attend Aston Villa game
- Aston Villa's Europa League match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv on 6 November will not permit away fans.
- The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) issued the instruction due to safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
- West Midlands Police advised the SAG, citing public safety concerns outside Villa Park and the ability to manage potential protests.
- Aston Villa confirmed the decision, stating that the SAG formally advised UEFA and the club that no travelling supporters would be allowed.
- The club is in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and local authorities, prioritising the safety of supporters and local residents.