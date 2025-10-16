Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa have been informed that away fans will not be allowed to attend next month's home Europa League match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv due to safety concerns.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine and the potential threat of protests, the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) has told Villa that no travelling supporters will be permitted at Villa Park.

A club statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the Uefa Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, November 6, following an instruction from the Safety Advisory Group.

"The Safety Advisory Group are responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, based on a number of physical and safety factors.

"Following a meeting (on Friday) afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and Uefa to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture.

"West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night.

"The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision."

PA