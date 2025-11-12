Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australia dealt Ashes blow with pace bowler to miss first Test

Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test
Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test (Getty Images)
  • Australia's Ashes preparations have been disrupted by a double injury scare involving key bowlers.
  • Josh Hazlewood underwent precautionary scans for a tight hamstring but has been cleared of muscle strain and will join the Test squad as planned.
  • Fellow seamer Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test in Perth due to a moderate grade hamstring injury.
  • These injuries compound the absence of captain Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with back problems, raising concerns about the depth of Australia's pace attack.
  • Uncapped Brendan Doggett could be called upon as a further reinforcement if needed for the first Test at Optus Stadium.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in