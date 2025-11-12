Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia’s Ashes preparations have been rocked by a double injury scare, with key bowler Josh Hazlewood undergoing precautionary scans in Sydney while fellow seamer Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test.

The host nation is already without captain Pat Cummins for this month’s curtain-raiser in Perth due to back problems, raising concerns about the depth of their pace attack.

Hazlewood, a crucial figure in the Australian lineup, left the field with a tight hamstring during New South Wales’ (NSW) Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at the SCG.

He did not return after the lunch break and also failed to bat as NSW were bowled out. However, Cricket Australia (CA) later confirmed that the 34-year-old had been cleared and would join the Test squad as planned.

In contrast, there was less positive news for Hazlewood’s state teammate, Sean Abbott, who was earmarked as a reserve bowler for the opening Test. He is now sidelined with a more serious hamstring injury.

open image in gallery Josh Hazlewood suffered an injury scare but has been cleared to play in the first Ashes Test (Pat Hoelscher/AP) ( AP )

Cricket Australia stated: "Josh Hazlewood will join the Australian squad as planned in Perth ahead of the first NRMA Insurance Ashes Test. Hazlewood left the field late in Victoria’s innings at the SCG today reporting tightness in his right hamstring. He underwent precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain. He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth."

Regarding Abbott, CA added: "Sean Abbott also left the field having reported left hamstring soreness. Scans confirmed a moderate grade hamstring injury. He will not be available for selection for the first Test match in Perth and his return to play plan will be developed over the coming weeks."

Speaking at a sponsorship event in Sydney, Cummins expressed optimism about Hazlewood’s condition. "I haven’t 100 per cent got across all the details but I think Joshy was pretty chipper when he got out (of the scan) so hopefully he should be fine," he remarked.

"It’s rare to get him chipper, so it was good to see him smiling. He knows his body really well. I think he was a little bit worried, wanted to get it checked out. I only saw him briefly, but he was a bit happier afterwards. We’ll wait and see how it comes out over the next 24 hours. Hopefully it shouldn’t be too much of an issue."

With Scott Boland already set to deputise for Cummins and other fast bowlers like Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson also sidelined, uncapped Brendan Doggett could be next in line should further reinforcements be required at Optus Stadium on November 21.