Australia coach gives Ashes fitness updates on Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missed the first Ashes Test
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missed the first Ashes Test (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Australia coach Andrew McDonald is awaiting a late decision on captain Pat Cummins' fitness for the second Ashes Test.
  • Cummins missed the first Test due to back problems, which Australia won against England in two days.
  • He has been bowling in the nets and is pushing for selection in next week’s pink ball Test in Brisbane.
  • Fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood is sidelined with a hamstring strain and is unlikely to feature in the second Test, though McDonald said he is expected to return later in the series.
  • Former Australia head coach Justin Langer criticised the early conclusion of the first Test, which lasted just two days, highlighting financial losses for Cricket Australia and disappointment for fans.
