Australia coach gives Ashes fitness updates on Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood
- Australia coach Andrew McDonald is awaiting a late decision on captain Pat Cummins' fitness for the second Ashes Test.
- Cummins missed the first Test due to back problems, which Australia won against England in two days.
- He has been bowling in the nets and is pushing for selection in next week’s pink ball Test in Brisbane.
- Fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood is sidelined with a hamstring strain and is unlikely to feature in the second Test, though McDonald said he is expected to return later in the series.
- Former Australia head coach Justin Langer criticised the early conclusion of the first Test, which lasted just two days, highlighting financial losses for Cricket Australia and disappointment for fans.