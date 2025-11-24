Australia face nervous wait on Pat Cummins’ availability for second Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia coach Andrew McDonald is waiting to make a late decision on injured captain Pat Cummins' ahead of the second Ashes Test.

Back problems meant Cummins watched from the sidelines as his side beat England inside two days at Perth Stadium, with Steve Smith leading in his absence.

He was bowling at good pace in the nets in the two days leading up to the series opener and is nudging himself into contention for next Thursday's pink ball Test in Brisbane.

His presence would make England's hopes of levelling the score even more difficult, but McDonald admitted victory had eased some of the urgency.

"Would there have been extra sort of pressures in terms of going one-nil down? Potentially," McDonald told reporters in Perth.

"Once we see him there (in training) again, we'll be able to then join the dots as to what that potentially looks like. It will be a genuine discussion leading into this Test match and that may be one that eventuates late for us.

"A little bit to work through but it's nearing completion. It's really, really positive."

open image in gallery Pat Cummins is nudging himself into contention ahead of the second Test ( AP )

McDonald scotched whispers that fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood could sit out all five Tests with a hamstring strain, but he looks well out of the picture for now.

"I don't think he's out for the whole series," McDonald said.

"He's working through the first week of his rehab. Once he gets further down the track, then we'll be in a position to communicate. He'll be available at some point in the series."

open image in gallery Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is well out of the picture for now ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, former Australia head coach Justin Langer has lashed out at the early conclusion of the first Test, suggesting it is damaging for the wider health of the sport.

Cricket Australia is facing several million dollars in cash losses due to ticket refunds and lost sales, but Langer is equally worried about the lack of spectacle.

"What about the kid who misses the opportunity to watch their first day of Test cricket? I have heard three stories of heartbroken kids robbed of the dream of seeing their heroes live," he wrote in the West Australian.

"The health of the game is inherently linked with kids falling in love with it. Without that the game is unsustainable. Then there's the visitors from England who saved their hard-earned money to travel to Perth to live their dream of watching Ashes cricket.

"Friends of mine are in that category. We have been talking about day three of the Perth Test for six months. They are shattered."

PA