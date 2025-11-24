Australia face nervous wait on Pat Cummins’ availability for second Ashes Test
Back problems meant Cummins missed the first Test as Australia romped to a two-day victory over England
Australia coach Andrew McDonald is waiting to make a late decision on injured captain Pat Cummins' ahead of the second Ashes Test.
Back problems meant Cummins watched from the sidelines as his side beat England inside two days at Perth Stadium, with Steve Smith leading in his absence.
He was bowling at good pace in the nets in the two days leading up to the series opener and is nudging himself into contention for next Thursday's pink ball Test in Brisbane.
His presence would make England's hopes of levelling the score even more difficult, but McDonald admitted victory had eased some of the urgency.
"Would there have been extra sort of pressures in terms of going one-nil down? Potentially," McDonald told reporters in Perth.
"Once we see him there (in training) again, we'll be able to then join the dots as to what that potentially looks like. It will be a genuine discussion leading into this Test match and that may be one that eventuates late for us.
"A little bit to work through but it's nearing completion. It's really, really positive."
McDonald scotched whispers that fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood could sit out all five Tests with a hamstring strain, but he looks well out of the picture for now.
"I don't think he's out for the whole series," McDonald said.
"He's working through the first week of his rehab. Once he gets further down the track, then we'll be in a position to communicate. He'll be available at some point in the series."
Meanwhile, former Australia head coach Justin Langer has lashed out at the early conclusion of the first Test, suggesting it is damaging for the wider health of the sport.
Cricket Australia is facing several million dollars in cash losses due to ticket refunds and lost sales, but Langer is equally worried about the lack of spectacle.
"What about the kid who misses the opportunity to watch their first day of Test cricket? I have heard three stories of heartbroken kids robbed of the dream of seeing their heroes live," he wrote in the West Australian.
"The health of the game is inherently linked with kids falling in love with it. Without that the game is unsustainable. Then there's the visitors from England who saved their hard-earned money to travel to Perth to live their dream of watching Ashes cricket.
"Friends of mine are in that category. We have been talking about day three of the Perth Test for six months. They are shattered."
