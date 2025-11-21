Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australia star suffered back spasms on first day of Ashes, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins revealed Usman Khawaja struggled with back spasms on Friday (Ben Whitley/PA)
Pat Cummins revealed Usman Khawaja struggled with back spasms on Friday (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Australia's Usman Khawaja suffered back spasms during the the first day of the Ashes against England, forcing him off the field for treatment.
  • Due to the timing of his return, Khawaja was unable to open the batting, with Marnus Labuschagne stepping in as his replacement.
  • Khawaja eventually batted fourth but was dismissed after facing only six balls.
  • Captain Pat Cummins provided an update, expressing hope that Khawaja's back spasms are not serious and that he will recover with anti-inflammatories.
  • The injury adds to Australia's concerns, as Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are also currently sidelined with hamstring strains.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in