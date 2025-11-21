Australia star suffered back spasms on first day of Ashes, says Pat Cummins
- Australia's Usman Khawaja suffered back spasms during the the first day of the Ashes against England, forcing him off the field for treatment.
- Due to the timing of his return, Khawaja was unable to open the batting, with Marnus Labuschagne stepping in as his replacement.
- Khawaja eventually batted fourth but was dismissed after facing only six balls.
- Captain Pat Cummins provided an update, expressing hope that Khawaja's back spasms are not serious and that he will recover with anti-inflammatories.
- The injury adds to Australia's concerns, as Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are also currently sidelined with hamstring strains.